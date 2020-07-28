Dougherty Co. teacher creates song to inspire children during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County teacher created a song to help students push through the COVID-19 pandemic as they gear up for the school year.
Natalie Bulger, a first-grade teacher at Robert H. Harvey Elementary school wrote a song called “Mask Up.”
She said she wants to help kids get through the new school year while in the middle of a pandemic.
Bulger said she hopes the song will encourage them and the community to be safe during COVID-19.
“The reason why I created that song is because I wanted to encourage students and also adults around the community to mask up, to help stop the spread of coronavirus,” said Bulger. “I never expected, but I am so glad I had the opportunity to make it because now I want students to not be confused and understand why it is important to wear a mask.”
The song and video will officially make its debut on Aug. 3.
