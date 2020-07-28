Dougherty Co. leaders consider new equipment, renovations for several buildings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re a county employee or a frequent visitor of Dougherty County government buildings, county commissioners may take extra steps to protect your health.
The county’s Facilities Management division recently requested needlepoint bi-polar ionization systems be placed in HVAC units of various county agencies. These machines release charged particles that kill harmful germs, like bacteria, mold, allergens and viruses.
Facilities Management Director Heidi Minnick said the system looks promising in the fight against COVID-19.
“It has been proven to kill the SARs virus and H1N1. It recently was tested at a testing facility in the beginning of June against COVID-19, and after 30 minutes, it had a 99.9 percent kill rate,” said Minnick.
If the commission approves, these ionization systems will go in the Government Building, all EMS stations, all libraries, the Public Works crew quarters, the Solid Waste Administrative Building and the Dougherty County Police Headquarters.
The new technology will cost about $41,000 out of the county’s general fund.
Other county business:
The Dougherty County Judicial and Government buildings on Pine Avenue will look a bit different in the coming months if county commissioners approve a $500,000 project to “hardscape” both facilities.
During a recent virtual commission meeting, Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison recommended that the county choose Waterproofing Contractors, Inc. in Norcross to complete the improvements.
Contractors will seal the buildings and making them waterproof, as well as reinforce the walls and concrete walkways.
Addison said these necessary changes will make the buildings safer for the public.
“These renovations, rehabilitations and upgrades will prolong the life of the Judicial Building. That’s definitely a saving for the taxpayers, as well as provides them a safe place to go. It enhances the structural integrity of the walls so you don’t have to worry about the wall crumbling,” said Addison.
The funding will come from SPLOST funds. And the project contract time is over eight months.
There were no challenges and little discussion presented by the Dougherty County Commission during their recent meeting. Commissioners will take a final vote on the matter next Monday.
