Dougherty Co. Commissioners consider easements for alley paving project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the people of Poinciana Avenue, the ruckus of construction will be a pleasant sound.
Dougherty County Commissioners are considering several agreements with homeowners, called easements, that will allow construction companies to access alleys for paving or rocking.
“There are 26 total allies in Dougherty County. The first 15 were chosen to be paved and storm drainage improvements done on them. The rest will be improved through grating or rock and crush concrete being applied,” Jeremy Brown, Dougherty County Public Works engineer, said.
The project, if approved next Monday, will improve alleys, like the one Freddie Hosey lives near.
“We always have some kind of problem, especially when it rains. But I’ve been here for 22 years and one of my biggest problems is that my wife hardly ever comes outside because I guess she’s allergic to it,” said Hosey.
Dougherty County Commissioner Victor Edwards lives just across the alley from Hosey. He said the alleys even present a safety issue for residents.
“In this particular situation, where we are standing right now, this is the only access that these neighbors have is through the alleys from an EMS standpoint. So the dust was one thing, but it was from a safety standpoint as well,” said Edwards.
The project will cost just over $3 million and a few years to complete, according to Dougherty County Public Works.
But for neighbors like Hosey, they are just ready for the project to finally start.
“Well, I am ready to get started for one thing. and the finished part, well that’ll be great. It’ll be a blessing to get it done,” said Hosey.
