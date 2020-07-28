District attorney investigating Albany motel after complaints of drug activity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany motel is under investigation after receiving several complaints of drug sales and prostitution.
Several people living at Palace Inn reached out to Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, complaining about drug sales and claims of prostitution.
Edwards said they plan to take action.
“What we attempt to do is act upon these complaints,” said Edwards. “We already have in place some requirements that will allow inspection by officers of the police department and the drug unit.”
In April of last year, the Palace Inn was under investigation for the same allegations and Edwards said a nuisance lawsuit was filed.
The motel was forced to operate under strict restrictions.
“The case was the State of Georgia versus the Palace Inn, and so we have, like I said, a civil action in relation to that particular problem,” said Edwards. “Under the basis of that particular civil action, like I said, the police department and the drug unit have the opportunity to act on these.”
Several people did not want to go on camera because they said neighbors threatened them after speaking up against the crimes they said they saw.
Edwards said they’re doing all they can to keep the community safe.
“Representations and complaints and that will be our attempt to act on them,” said Edwards.
Edwards said the judicial emergency set back the state’s action to proceed with the civil lawsuit.
