Dept. of Public Health reminds parents about getting students vaccinated before school starts

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It is almost back to school time for students and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reminding parents about the importance of vaccines before heading back.
Immunizations can play a big role in the well being of students, especially now, during a pandemic.
Health officials said vaccines keep kids healthy and protect them and those around them from vaccine-preventable diseases.
”Vaccinations, we know they work, we know they prevent diseases and it’s important for the kids to stay up to date, especially when you’re talking about vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Reomona Thomas, a registered nurse and immunization coordinator for the South Health District of DPH.
Thomas said vaccines help the immune system for children and adults. They also help keep those who can’t get vaccinated protected as well.
Some of these vaccines help against respiratory diseases, such as whooping cough, a respiratory tract infection. Which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For parents who are scared of taking their child to the doctor because of COVID-19 concerns, Thomas said the health department and healthcare providers are taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.
“They have to wait in the car and get temperature checks and social distance once they get into the lobby,” said Thomas.
Every kindergarten through 12th-grade student in a Georgia school system, those in daycare, or any student entering a Georgia school is required by law to be vaccinated.
As for adults, they should follow the recommended immunization schedule by age and medical condition.
Adults should check with their healthcare provider for their current immunization recommendations and parents should check for their children.
Parents interested in bringing their child to the Lowndes County Health Department can call and make an appointment at (229) 333-5257.
