Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office: Wild driver chased in Rochelle wrecks in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County deputies assisted with a multi-county pursuit Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
The high-speed chase ended with an accident at the intersection of GA 401/I-75 and 16th Avenue, involving multiple vehicles.
Crisp County EMS responded to the scene and took two victims from the accident to Crisp Regional Hospital.
Georgia State Patrol Post 30 is working the accident, the sheriff’s office said.
Kimberly Buckle, 26, is facing charges from the Rochelle Police Department and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Her charges from the sheriff’s office include felony feeling or attempting to elude, aggravated assault, driving while license suspended and numerous traffic violation charges.
Crisp County was notified about a chase occurring in Rochelle, heading towards the county on U.S. Highway 280. The Rochelle Police Department was initially dispatched to a call involving a white SUV that almost hit a juvenile, the release states.
The driver of the Kia Sorento failed to stop for authorities. During the pursuit, a Rochelle Police Officer lost sight of the SUV, westbound on Highway 280.
Deputies met the SUV just west of Dorough Road, where the driver began to swerve at a patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were able to get behind the suspect vehicle and used emergency equipment.
The sheriff’s office said the driver continued driving wildly and recklessly, refusing to stop. Stop sticks were put down by Cordele Police Department near Sunbelt Ford to stop the vehicle from entering the 16th Ave.
After hitting the stop sticks, the SUV continued on 16th Ave. The SUV hit multiple vehicles before coming to a stop at the intersection of GA 401/I75 and 16th Ave.
No officers were injured during this pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, later identified as Buckle, was evaluated by Crisp County Emergency Medical Services and released to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Buckle was then taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.