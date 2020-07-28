Archbold sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths in weekly report

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system has seen four new COVID-19 related deaths, according to its latest weekly numbers.
On Archbold’s last weekly report issued on July 21, there were 62 total deaths.
The death toll for the hospital system is now at 66.
Below is the cumulative data for all Archbold facilities since testing began in March:
- Total positive results – 1,017
- Total negative results –6,538
- Total hospital admissions –404
Below is the data for the past seven days:
- New positive results – 131
- New negative results – 584
- New hospital admissions – 49
- New deaths – 4
Current number of COVID-19 patients at all Archbold facility:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital - 36
- Brooks County Hospital - 1
- Grady General Hospital - 6
- Mitchell County Hospital - 2
- Northside Center for Behavioral and Psychiatric Care - 6
Current COVID-19 positive residents at each nursing home:
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center – 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home - 25
