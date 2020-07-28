Albany’s MLK Park, track get maintenance improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Park and Walking Track is receiving long-awaited improvements, Albany officials said in a release.
Albany’s Facilities Management Department started the removal and replacement of the fence, installing trash receptacles, repairing the benches and removing a damaged tree.
The fence replacement will take an estimated two weeks. The walking track is scheduled to be resurfaced and leveled beginning in mid-August, officials said.
“The MLK Park and Walking Track has remained a gathering place for the Southside community since its inception under the late Commissioner Tommy Postell,” Demetrius Young, Ward VI Albany city commissioner, said.
Said Young: “It is a great resource for the community and is much needed in the fight to improve the health of our citizens, especially in these times. We ask the users of the track and park to bear with us as the city staff does much-needed maintenance in the park and to the track. We look forward to expanding the capabilities and amenities in the park soon.”
The park is at 2235 Martin Luther King, Jr Drive.
