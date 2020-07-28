WALB Investigates: Albany woman charged in grandson’s 2014 death still awaiting trial

Editor’s Note: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman, who was charged with murdering her own grandson, is still awaiting trial, more than four years after a grand jury indicted her.
Court records show Symanthia Price was indicted in February 2016 for three counts of felony murder and three counts of child cruelty for the death of her grandson, Brandon Price, in 2014.
Prosecutors argue in the indictment that she didn't give Brandon, 10, enough food or medical care, which they believe led to his death.
A WALB investigation in 2015 uncovered allegations of abuse and records in which a police officer stated, “(Brandon) had bruises all over his body and several open wounds to his hands and feet with marks all over his back.”
Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said he hoped to take Price to trial in 2019, but they have been delayed again.
The D.A. said one of the investigating officers and Price's attorney have both passed away, and because of COVID-19, trials have been put on hold.
However, Edwards said he is optimistic that Price will be assigned a new attorney and will face a jury by the end of this year.
"It is one of the cases that the state wishes to present as a priority among the cases that we'll be starting, as soon as we can get back to our general operations and trial," Edwards said.
WALB records show Symanthia Price has been free on $50,000 bond since May 2016.
Price's daughter and Brandon's aunt, Victoria Price, is also awaiting trial in the case.
The same grand jury indicted her with obstruction and influencing a witness.
Prosecutors claim Victoria told her daughter what to say during a forensic interview for the case.
Records show Brandon was withdrawn from public school two years before he died.
Some educators and child advocates said they believe if Brandon had been in school, a teacher or counselor would have noticed a pattern of mistreatment and stepped in.
