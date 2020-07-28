Albany officials looking for higher 2020 Census participation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The deadline for the 2020 Census is getting closer.
The final deadline to get your form in is at the end of October. But next month, the Census Bureau will start sending out workers to knock on doors of people who have not already responded.
Officials for planning and development for the City of Albany said they are not getting the numbers they need for the 2020 Census.
“We’re trying to right now to make that final push before numerators come out to push those numbers up and try and get above where we were in 2010,” said Tanner Anderson with the Albany Planning and Development.
Anderson said they are not seeing much activity on the east side of Albany. He said some people in East Albany, for instance, around Clark Avenue, are not filling out their 2020 Census.
Anderson said Albany leaders are doing their part to get people to fill out the Census.
“We revamped our social media interaction, we’re offering contests each week,” Anderson told WALB News 10.
Anderson said some of those contests can even involve your kids. He said having an accurate Census means higher funding for our communities for the next decade.
“Those numbers are important when it comes to funding for our hospitals, for our schools, for our transportation and also it makes your voice heard with the representatives in Washington DC,” explained Anderson.
The last day to submit your Census form by phone, mail or online is Oct. 31.
