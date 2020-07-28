African American artifacts over 130 years old discovered during Albany archaeological excavation

“New South Associates has been contracted by Niles Bolton Associates for the City of Albany to conduct archaeological excavations at a commercial and residential site in the downtown area. A new transportation center will be built at the site location, which has been occupied since the nineteenth century and falls within the Albany Freedom Historic District. The excavations will focus on the residential portion of the site that was inhabited by African Americans during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. We are looking forward to what the project can tell us about African American life in Albany. During the excavations, a Facebook page dedicated to the project will provide updates on interesting finds and new information. New South Associates also seeks to interview current and former residents of the neighborhood for information on community and residential life. Please contact Velma Fann, historian, if you wish to be interviewed at (770) 498-4155 ext 126. After the fieldwork, analysis and reporting are complete, a public website will present the findings and conclusions. This project receives funding from the Federal Transit Administration and we appreciate the efforts of all of the project participants and Georgia Department of Transportation in helping to bring this project to life.”