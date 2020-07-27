Wetter weather for the week

Watching the tropics, there’s a broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. NHC gives Invest 92L a 70-80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 2-5 days as conditions become more favorable. Definitely watching as model consensus tracks the system over Puerto Rico and through the Bahamas. Still too many uncertainties. Stay tuned for updates.