Wetter weather for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are diminishing this evening. However, rain chances rise becoming likely the next couple of days. Temperatures drop slightly below average with highs upper 80s around 90 and lows low-mid 70s.
Not as wet later in the week which brings hotter low-mid 90s back into the weekend.
Watching the tropics, there’s a broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. NHC gives Invest 92L a 70-80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 2-5 days as conditions become more favorable. Definitely watching as model consensus tracks the system over Puerto Rico and through the Bahamas. Still too many uncertainties. Stay tuned for updates.
