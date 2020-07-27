‘Wear a mask, be smart and act responsibly’: Phoebe reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe health system’s top official urged everyone to wear a mask, be smart and act responsibly to win the battle against COVID-19.
The hospital system also released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 62
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 528
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 118
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
“We appreciate everyone in the community who has been doing their part to prevent transmission of this virus. Many people continue to be vigilant and follow COVID-19 prevention recommendations from the experts,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “Unfortunately, others are gathering in crowds and behaving irresponsibly, not only risking their safety but putting all of us in danger. COVID-19 cases that could easily be prevented put unnecessary strain on our healthcare system and cause avoidable pain and suffering.”
Said Steiner: “Even if you don’t think you will contract this virus, we hope you’ll think of others who may be at greater risk – your parents or grandparents, your friend or neighbor battling cancer, healthcare workers who have been relentlessly fighting this vicious disease nonstop for months. Wear a mask, be smart and act responsibly. The more we work together to defeat COVID-19, the quicker we can win that battle and put this pandemic behind us.”
