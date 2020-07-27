VPD: Savannah teen arrested in Valdosta after violent car-jacking, kidnapping of a baby attempt

Flores wrecked the vehicle while trying to get on I-75. Flores then ran on foot and approached another victim at a gas station, who was pumping gas into her truck while her 7-month-old child was in the backseat. He beat on her truck, causing damage to it while demanding that she give him her truck. When he couldn’t get her truck, Flores ran off, while victims and witnesses chased him until officers were able to stop him, according to police.