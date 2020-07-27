VPD: Savannah teen arrested in Valdosta after violent car-jacking, kidnapping of a baby attempt

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On July 25, Valdosta police officers responded to the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue, after a report that someone had stolen a car with children still inside, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
As officers were arriving on the scene, another citizen called about another attempt to steal a motor vehicle. Officers observed vehicles following a man, later identified as Francisco Flores, 17, as he was running on West Hill Avenue towards Norman Drive, according to VPD.
Residents were yelling at the officer that Flores had stolen a car. The officer stopped his vehicle in front of Flores, who tried to physically push him out of the way, while trying to get into the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle.
VPD said the officer was able to grab him, causing him and Flores to fall to the ground in the middle of the road, injuring the officer’s shoulder. As other officers arrived, Flores fought with officers. One officer attempted to control Flores with a taser, but it had no effect, according to VPD.
He continued to fight with several officers while they took him into custody. Flores bit two officers on their hands during the struggle, causing minor injuries to the officers. While he was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, Flores damaged the patrol vehicle by kicking the windows and striking them with his head, VPD officials said.
Officers found that Flores physically pulled a woman from her vehicle by grabbing her around the head and neck. He then drove off in her vehicle while her three children who are 18, 20, and 24, were still in the vehicle.
Flores wrecked the vehicle while trying to get on I-75. Flores then ran on foot and approached another victim at a gas station, who was pumping gas into her truck while her 7-month-old child was in the backseat. He beat on her truck, causing damage to it while demanding that she give him her truck. When he couldn’t get her truck, Flores ran off, while victims and witnesses chased him until officers were able to stop him, according to police.
Flores is being charged with numerous felonies, including motor vehicle theft, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of criminal attempt to commit motor vehicle theft, three counts of criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, felony obstruction on a law enforcement officers, interference with government property and other misdemeanors.
“We are appreciative of the assistance of citizens who assisted us in locating this offender. We are also so thankful that no innocent citizens were hurt, and Flores was not successful in kidnapping the 7-month-old. I am proud of our officers’ quick response, and their determination to hold Flores accountable for his actions,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.
