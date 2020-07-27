Sumter Co. law enforcement needs help finding missing woman

LESLIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Rosa Lee Welch, 30, has been missing since July 6.
The sheriff’s office said she left her home that day and was driving a gold Jeep Cherokee, with a tag number of RTD9890.
The sheriff’s office said they have been pursuing leads but have not had any success.
Anyone with any information on Welch’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (229) 924-4094.
