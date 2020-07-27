Persley: APD adheres to rigorous CALEA policing standards

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is working to gain the community’s trust, while still enforcing the law.
This as law enforcement across the country faces scrutiny.
At a time where there is mistrust with law enforcement at all levels, some agencies said they have a solid history of transparency and accountability to stand on.
Chief Michael Persley said APD has that on its side.
“There are 484 standards that we can be judged by for our policy, procedures, training of how we do our operations to make sure we are doing the right things for the right reasons,” said Persley.
For seven years, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, also known as CALEA, gave APD its accreditation.
Now, it is time to renew.
APD officials said they’re working on their enforcement performance and developing best practice policing standards.
“There is a standard to talk about whatever interaction that we may have with the public, whether it is an arrest being made,” said Persley. “For example, when we make an arrest, we must document all our reports that the person, we double locked the handcuffs, the backseat of the car was checked properly.”
During a time where many are advocating for criminal justice reform, Persley said they’re protecting suspects and staff from putting both their lives and jobs at risk.
The chief said they use CALEA guidelines “by the book,” similar to “Campaign Eight” and “Eight Can’t Wait,” reforms that aim to reduce police violence and brutality.
“We always look at our vehicle pursuits, our use of force, our training policies. We even look at our arrest policies to make sure, and it may be a change of a word or two,” Persley said. “But, we are talking about a complete overhaul where we are going to get rid of that policy and re-write it.”
