No show: Patti LaBelle concert in Albany canceled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Continued transmission of COVID-19 has led the Flint River Entertainment Complex to cancel the rescheduled Patti LaBelle concert, which was set to take place on Aug. 14 at the Albany Civic Center.
In the release, Spectra Venue Management said the decision was made following the recommendations of government and global authorities, including the CDC and the World Health Organization, to reduce the spread of the virus.
“It is our top priority to aid in the health and safety of everyone who enters our facility. As we take the appropriate measures to ensure that we provide the best space for future events, we look forward to being able to schedule a Patti LaBelle event in the future,” Spectra officials said.
All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
“We thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” Spectra said.
For more information, call the Albany Civic Center Box Office by calling (229) 302-1401.
