Kemp calls special election to fill John Lewis’ congressional seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order for a special election for the late John Lewis’ Congressional seat.
The election will be held Sept. 29 to fill Lewis’ Fifth Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Lewis died at 80-years-old on July 17.
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He was best known for leading around 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala.
