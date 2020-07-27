2 injured in Monday morning Albany shooting; suspect in custody

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an early Monday morning shooting and a suspect is in custody, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened in the 500 block of Louis Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.
APD said two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said their conditions are not known at this time.
Police also have not released information on the suspect in custody.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
