High-speed chase in Sumter Co. ends in 2 arrests

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested following a high-speed chase in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a press release, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, deputies were involved in the chase with a red Nissan that ended on North Spring Creek Circle.
When the vehicle stopped, two men got out and ran, the press release states.
The sheriff’s office said that a concerned citizen then reported seeing the two get picked up by a passerby.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on 195 North, where the driver and Anfranee Smothers, 24, were both detained. However, the other passenger, later identified as Omar Barron, 24, had ran from the scene into a nearby wood line, deputies reported.
The sheriff’s office, Georgia State Patrol and the Department of Corrections K9 officers worked together to find Barron about five miles from the original traffic stop location on 195 North, according to the press release.
The release said that Barron, of DeSoto, was arrested and charged with numerous felonies, some of which stem from incidents that happened prior to the initial traffic stop.
Smothers, of Americus, was also arrested and is facing a felony charge, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said the second driver was released and the scene and has not been charged.
