GHSA released updated 2020 football schedules after season gets delayed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2020 high school football schedules have finally been updated to reflect the GHSA’s decision to delay the season.
The GHSA voted to delay the season by two weeks, last Monday.
A major scheduling concern was the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This year, Lowndes will be the southwest Georgia team that travels up to Atlanta.
They're slated to take on Hoover High School out of Alabama.
This game will now take place on Sept. 5.
All other regular-season game dates have been updated.
