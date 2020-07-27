Dougherty Co. gets $2.8 million in FEMA reimbursement for Jan. 2017 storm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County recently received a reimbursement check for $2.8 million from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) for the January 22, 2017 tornado disaster in the county.
This is a portion of a $9 million expense the county incurred for the 2017 natural disaster, county officials said in a release.
In an effort to mitigate debt in borrowing funds for disaster recovery, Dougherty County uses funds in the county’s Solid Waste Enterprise Fund. This reimbursement will replenish that fund so that it can be used in the future for natural disasters and other unexpected emergency expenses the county could potentially incur, the release states.
“I’m proud of the way we manage our expenses in the county to avoid additional burden on our taxpayers,” said Christopher Cohilas, Dougherty County Board of Commissioners chairman. “We appreciate GEMA and their coordination of this reimbursement on our behalf with FEMA. This will restore much-needed funds back into our Solid Waste Enterprise Fund for future usage.”
“When a disaster occurs, it’s important that local governments have the resources and support that they need,” Homer Bryson, GEMA/HS director, said. “The reimbursement will help Dougherty County recover from the event and ensure that the county is prepared for future emergencies.”
