CDC recommends wearing face coverings while exercising in closed settings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear face coverings while out in public.
According to the CDC, you may want to wear one while exercising too. One Columbus woman said she works out in her mask just to be safe.
“It’s very important that we protect ourselves mostly from other people, but like you know she said we’re getting older and we have our own health challenges. So, you know we’re just trying to stay safe and protect other people from us,” said Joanna Hill.
According to CDC’s guidelines, she has the right idea. It recommends people wear cloth face coverings while exercising when they aren’t able to physically distance themselves from others. The CDC also said consider doing high-intensity exercise outside when possible and stay at least six feet away from other people if you can’t wear a face covering.
Jack Rodgers, Piedmont Columbus’ director of Emergency Services, explained how germs can be transmitted in gyms.
“If you see somebody who gets off a machine after working out, then typically they will get up, they’ll walk around, they’ll stretch, they’ll breathe a little heavy, they’ll cough and do things like that. And the more people roam around like that without masks on, they put other people around them at risk,”said Rodgers.
Rodgers also said people with underlying respiratory issues should approach exercising with masks with caution, but people without these underlying health conditions should be okay as long as their masks aren’t too tight and they’re not wearing it for an extended amount of time.
Columbus resident Alice Black said the combination of wearing her mask in the heat while walking makes it hard to breathe sometimes, so she pulls it down when she’s away from others.
“What I’ll do is if we’re not around anyone, I’ll pull my mask down for a little while and just catch my breath and then I’ll pull it back up,” said Black.
According to Rodgers, people who wear masks while exercising may experience shortness of breath or sensations of having trouble catching their breath, which is normal when something is in the way of your nose or mouth when you try to breathe in.
