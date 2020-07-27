Cairo men arrested in Alabama human trafficking sting

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WALB) - On Friday, July 24, agents with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover vice operation in the 3600 Block of E. McFarland Blvd. in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The goal of this operation was to identify potential victims of human trafficking, according to West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force Commander Lt. Darren Beams.
As a result of this operation, authorities arrested Isaiah Rashaud Williams, 25, of Cairo. He was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a $20,000 Bond was set on the charges. He was also charged with Felony Promoting Prostitution, for which a $10,000 Bond was set.
The Tuscaloosa News reported that Williams was arrested on July 17 after being found with ecstasy at a hotel on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
Demetrius Lamonallen Wright, 26, also of Cairo, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, for which a $10,000 Bond was set. The judge set a $10,000 Bond for the Felony Promoting Prostitution charge.
The task force release did not indicate whether the men were able to post their bonds to be released.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected to be filed, including potential federal charges. Several women were rescued during this operation, and have been transported to a safe location where victim’s services are being provided, said Commander Beams, who said he I-20/59 Corridor continues to be a travel route for those engaged in this lucrative and heinous criminal enterprise.
The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of officers of The Tuscaloosa Police Dept., The Northport Police Dept., University of Alabama Police Department, and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
This task force is committed to eradicating this criminal enterprise from Tuscaloosa County, said Beams.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.