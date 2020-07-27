Albany archaeological excavation may uncover historic district at transportation center site

The former Albany Transportation Center in Downtown Albany.
By WALB News Team | July 27, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 1:13 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before the groundwork is laid for a new transportation center in Downtown Albany, an archaeological excavation is underway to preserve the history of the Good Life City’s Freedom Historic District.

The excavation includes Albany’s Harlem District and is currently underway on Oglethorpe Boulevard, at the former Trailways Bus Terminal.

City officials said the excavation will focus on the “residential portion of the site that was inhabited by African-Americans during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.”

New South Associates was hired by Niles Bolton Associates, the city’s new transportation center design contractor, to do the excavation.

“They are looking forward to what the project can tell about African-American life in Albany,” city officials said of the excavations.

The project got funding from the Federal Transit Administration.

