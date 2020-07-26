Sunday PM First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few showers/t-storms for the evening. Slightly less coverage but still a chance of showers/t-storms on Monday. Better coverage and increased chances for showers/t-storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures dip a few degrees below average in the upper 80s close to 90. Good rain chances hold for rest of the week before tapering off by next weekend. Temperatures soar back into the mid-upper 90s by then. Watching Invest 92L which will likely become Isaias in a few days, but no threat to our area at this time.