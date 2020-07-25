Tommy Gregors gives Artesian Alliance update to Albany Exchange Club

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tommy Gregors laid out his plans for the future of the Artesian Alliance in Albany to Exchange Club members Friday.
Gregors, the executive director of Chehaw Park, the Flint RiverQuarium and the Thronateeska Heritage Center, said the pandemic has resulted in a drastic dent in their income.
Gregors said he’s staying optimistic and looking forward to what this new partnership will bring to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
”And as we go forward, it is not a complete merger of the organizations. It’s an agreement to cooperate and to help each other out with some shared management and staff working on those programs,” said Gregors.
Gregors said the Artesian Alliance will work together to keep Chehaw Park, the Flint RiverQuarium and the Thronateeska Heritage Museum running smoothly.
He said once the pandemic restrictions end, he hopes they’ll be able to serve the students in the area by hosting school programs again very soon.
