ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Slight chance for showers/t-storms rest of the weekend. Seasonably hot in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like near 100. Rain chances increase into much of next week. Temperatures moderate some into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances decrease some by the end of the week with temperatures slowly returning to seasonal levels by next weekend. Tropics remain active, but no threat from any systems at this time.