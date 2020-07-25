‘Michael, I miss you’: Sister’s love for brother ignites new memorial 20 years after his death

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A sister had a new memorial commissioned for her brother and two others who all died in a helicopter crash 20 years ago in Worth County.
On July 24, 2000, a LifeFlight helicopter crashed, claiming the lives of the three people on board. Michael Elam, Renee Chapman and Bart Bradshaw died on impact in the crash.
Former LifeFlight officials said the crash was ruled a pilot error by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
On Saturday, a second memorial will be unveiled in their honor at Jeffords Park in Sylvester. It’s directly across from the existing memorial already standing in honor of the three victims.
“Basically, like an everlasting tribute to their fearlessness and bravery,” said Allison Peugh, Michael’s sister.
While it’s been 20 years since the crash, Peugh said time will never fade the love she has for her brother, Michael.
“I still miss him, of course, and love him. It’s a little easier now for it being 20 years to kinda cope a little bit differently with it, but it still pulls at your heart every now and again,” explained Peugh.
The new memorial will be a bench in honor of Michael, Renee and Bart who were all lost 20 years ago on Friday.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint spoke to Peugh on Friday, the eve of the unavailing of the new memorial.
Peugh said she woke up Friday morning the same way she did 20 years ago, with Michael on her mind, but to her, he’s never far away.
“I’ll talk to him, Micheal, I miss you. I went up to the gravesite not too long ago that’s here in Sylvester. Just kinda tell him about what’s going on, how I wish that he was here because you know he’s got two nephews. They never met him and he’s got of course his daughter that he never met,” said Peugh.
Peugh said she remembers her brother as a jokester who always kept her laughing. She reminisced on some of the fonder memories that kept her spirits high in the years following Michael’s death.
“And if we played war, then he would have the cool gun and I would have the water nozzle for the hose but just always being there for me,” Peugh remembered.
Peugh said Michael visited her in a dream once and his visit gave her peace over these many years.
In that dream, she said he spoke to her. It was four little words that now allow her to have some peace about his death.
She said in her dream he said that “it’s gonna be OK. It’s gonna be OK.”
The bench will be unveiled Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Jeffords Park and the public is welcomed to attend the event.
Cameron Eaton with Eaton Memorials out of Tifton helped design the granite bench. They also installed the new memorial at its permanent location in Jeffords Park.
Eaton is the owner of the company who brought the memorial to life. He called the new bench “beautiful” and said he’s “honored” to be a part of this story 20 years in the making.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.