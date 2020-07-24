What really happened: Warwick chief’s 125 MPH pursuit ends in Albany

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A heart-pounding, high-speed chase of up to 125 miles an hour through Crisp, Worth, and Dougherty County, down a busy 4-lane highway, ended peacefully with a man’s arrest Wednesday.
A stolen 2018 red Malibu car led Warwick Police Chief Thomas Stewart on about a twenty-minute chase Wednesday that ended in not far from the Miller-Coors plant in Albany.
That chase also put the driver 23-year-old Curtis Thomas behind Worth County bars.
The chase started at 10:22 in the morning after Chief Stewart’s tag reader alerted him that the car in front of him was stolen.
It was just north of Lake Blackshear... “I attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle come to a brief stop at the Salt Lick convenience store inside of Crisp County, where a male and a female passenger got out of the vehicle. The vehicle then sped away and headed back down Georgia Highway 300 South.”
Chief Stewart said those two people are not suspects in the case, but were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The chase entered Dougherty County, with speedometers straining their limits, endangering other drivers who shared the road with the driver who wouldn’t stop for the Warwick officer’s blue lights. It finally ended when Curtis Thomas rear-ended a semi-trailer.
Thomas then got out of the vehicle and tried to make a run for it.
Then there was a “short chase thereafter. He was apprehended behind the Walmart,” Chief Stewart said.
According to the incident report, Thomas faces 12 charges including:
Theft by receiving stolen property $500 value or more, DUI, Fleeing/attempting to elude police, super-speeder violation, driving more than 20 MPH over the speed limit... Thankfully, no injures were reported.
Chief Stewart said APD is also filing charges against Curtis Thomas, because the car was stolen from Albany.
They aren’t sure yet if Thomas actually stole the car; they DO know he was caught driving it.
“He advised he smoked marijuana about 30 minutes before I attempted to stop him, and he also had a small baggie of Ecstasy pills in his pocket,” Chief Stewart said.
Chief Stewart said he’d like to thank the Georgia State Patrol, Albany Police, Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, and the Crisp and Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office for their help in this case.
