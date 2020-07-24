Tift Regional gives COVID-19 status update

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some hospitals around South Georgia are admitting COVID-19 patients in higher numbers.
Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) has seen a surge in COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital over the past several weeks.
Doctor Rubal Patel said they’re on critical care diversion.
That means the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is full.
They have to refer patients to other hospitals that have open ICU beds.
Dr. Patel also said, due to a spike in volume over the past two weeks, some patients needing hospital admission had to stay in the emergency room longer than usual until an inpatient bed became available.
She also said the recent surge of coronavirus patients in the state is causing hospitals throughout Georgia to have higher admissions, including TRMC.
She said the majority of patients they have right now are either COVID-19 positive or under investigation for the virus.
As of Friday, they have 43 confirmed COVID-19 patients.
You're encouraged to wear a mask, remember social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash hands frequently.
If you have symptoms, Dr. Patel said you should first see your primary care provider or visit a convenient care clinic.
She said this will help decompress the emergency center and minimize hospital admissions.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.