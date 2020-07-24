Thomasville City Schools delays school start to Sept.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville City Schools students will return back to school in September, according to the school district.
Students will return to school on Sept. 8.
“Please know we are very confident in our reopening plan which has been vetted by the Department of Public Health,” Superintendent Ben Wiggins wrote in a letter. “We feel confident the citizens of Thomasville will take the current spread of COVID-19 very seriously and will join us in this most important fight for the education of our children. The number of students/families that have chosen the virtual option have decreased our class sizes significantly which will also enable us to begin school on September 8 safely.”
No decisions have been made on how the 2020-21 calendar will be impacted, according to the school system.
