Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of potential scams.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said there are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t become a scam victim.
Public Information Officer, Captain Steve Jones, said they recently received a report of suspicious activity in a neighborhood.
He said people were going to random doors of seemingly vacant homes.
Jones said they claimed to be surveying for the upcoming presidential election.
“If they were surveying for the campaign, they would’ve gone to every door, instead of the ones that just looked vacant. Also, the one asking for identity verification so you’re able to vote in the upcoming election. Poll takers will be properly identified, and even then, never give them your personal information,” said Jones.
Jones said if the person starts talking fast to keep your attention, this could be a sign they aren’t legitimate.
He also said the Social Security Administration will never ask you to send them money or call or email you for personal information.
He said many times, scammers use gift cards to try and get people to send them money.
“There are a couple of merchants that will actually call us if they’ve got a senior citizen trying to purchase like a $500 gift card. They’ll actually give us a call and we’ll try to get somebody to them as soon as we can and try to convince that person, this is a scam. Do not send them this money,” said Jones.
Jones said once you purchase the gift card, all the scammer needs is the serial number and the money is gone.
If you ever see something suspicious, make sure to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 225-3300.
