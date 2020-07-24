Special election to be held for Thomasville City school board seat

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A special election will be held on Nov. 2 to fill a vacancy on the Thomasville City School Board.
The vacancy is a result of the resignation of David Cone for a term expiring on Dec. 31, according to a release.
Cone was elected to one of the three District 2 seats for the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education.
Following Cone’s resignation, Thomasville City Schools Board of Education members appointed Dr. Jim Cable to fill the vacated District 2 seat on the board.
“According to the Official Code of Georgia, a replacement was appointed to fill the vacancy that occurred with Cone’s resignation until a special election is held for a successor, which will be held Nov. 3,” said Felicia Brannen, city clerk, and qualifying officer. “During this special election, a candidate will be elected to serve the unexpired term of office created by the vacancy.”
City school officials said the ordinance to set the $35 qualifying fee will be considered by the Thomasville City Council at the July 27 council meeting.
“In order to meet the deadline of Aug. 5 for candidate names to appear on the special election ballot, it is necessary that the city council approve the qualifying fee at this meeting,” said Brannen. “The candidate qualifying period will then begin on Wednesday, July 29, and end at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31.”
To be eligible for the District 2 seat, candidates must reside in District 2 and must also meet additional required state statutes for Boards of Education, according to Brannen.
Eligible candidates may qualify for the Board of Education District 2 seat from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. July 29-31 in the office of the City Clerk at the City Administration Office at 111 Victoria Place.
Early voting will begin Oct. 12 at the Thomas County Elections and Registration office located at 1402 East Jackson Street.
The special election to fill the unexpired seat of Thomasville City Schools Board of Education, District 2 seat, will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the following precincts:
- Thomas County Public Library (for the Jerger and Scott Elementary Schools precincts)
- Thomasville Resource Center
- Remington Avenue Fire Station
Anyone wishing to vote in this election must be registered no later than Oct. 5 in order to be eligible to vote.
