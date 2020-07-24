2 shot, 3 injured in shooting outside Albany nightclub

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot and three others injured during a fight that started inside Big Daddy’s Albany nightclub early Friday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said a man was shot four times in the back and a woman was shot in the back of her left knee just before 3:30 a.m.
A press release from the police department also said three other people were injured from cuts they received from glass bottles or other sharp objects during the fight.
When officers responded to the scene in the 300 block of E. Broad Avenue, the victims had already left the scene to go to the hospital.
Investigators determined that the fight started inside the club and then continued outside, where someone fired several shots.
Police said that no suspects have been identified at this time and no witnesses have come forward with any information.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.
