Scattered weekend showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More seasonal temperatures low 90s with feels like readings around 100°. Still hot and humid and much drier with only a few showers and thunderstorms Friday evening.
For the weekend, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as highs top low-mid 90s.
Wetter weather returns next week which drops highs into the low 90s even upper 80s a few days. Definitely a nice break from the steamy summer heat and humidity.
In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Hanna is slowly moving west and forecast to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane along the Texas coast Saturday. Heavy rain, flash flooding and mud slides are expected as the storms track west across southern Texas into Mexico.
In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gonzalo weakens as it accelerates west at 18mph. On this track Gonzalo moves across the Windward Islands Saturday and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday where it’ll weaken further. This ends the chance of Gonzalo becoming a hurricane for now.
On the heels of Gonzalo, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. NHC gives it a 40% chance of tropical development as it moves into the western Atlantic the next 5 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.