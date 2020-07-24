Retiring APD Lieutenant honored with parade and ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A lieutenant at the Albany Police Department (APD) was surprised with a sweet retirement send-off after 30 years of service.
APD turned on their sirens and stopped traffic. But it wasn’t to respond to a call but to wish one of their very own a happy retirement.
“He should be an inspiration to each of the younger officers who are here today. The job you do is essential to our community, and to our society. It is a challenging profession,” said Mayor Bo Dorough.
The mayor, the police chief, and majority of the staff at APD held a parade for Lieutenant Alonzo Ingram.
Ingram spent the last 30 years in law enforcement.
“This is bittersweet for me because I didn’t know I touch so many people’s lives for 30 years, but it has been an honor to serve each and every one of you,” said Ingram.
Lt. Ingram and his father both served on Albany’s police force. He said he was inspired by his dad to take on the challenging role.
“My father was Sgt. Alfred Ingram, he served 20 years, and unfortunately, he passed before he could actually retire and it was an honor to announce his retirement and my retirement,” said Ingram.
Ingram said seeing the entire department and city leaders host a ceremony in his honor, left him speechless.
He said he has held many roles but his biggest honor is working in the crime scene unit.
“To be the sixth commander at the crime scene unit, the crime scene unit was established in 1971 and I am now the sixth,” said Ingram.
Lt. Ingram said it was an honor to supervise and train Police Chief Michael Persley during his time on the Albany police force.
