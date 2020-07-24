Non-profit partners with library to offer litter clean-up kits

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - Keep Thomas County Beautiful (KTCB) and Thomas County Library started a new program.
KTCB Director, Julie Murphree said since the pandemic, they aren’t able to host larger scale clean-up events.
They decided to partner with the library, where people can check out the litter clean-up kits just as easily as checking out a book.
”It’s really about litter prevention and the education part of it, and I think when you make it personal and clean up an area that means something to you, it has more impact,” said Murphree.
“I think one of the great things about the library is it creates a sense of community even more, and I think by having those kits, it just kind of extends that. You’re actually taking care of your neighborhood and you’re taking care of your county and the community,” said Samantha Hanchett, Marketing Coordinator for the Thomas County Library.
Each bag contains bag holders, trash bags, and disposable gloves.
If you need a kit for a larger group, you can contact Keep Thomas County Beautiful at (229) 236-1486.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.