My Senior: Treshawn Johnson

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Randolph-Clay High School.
Treshawn Johnson has been a crucial part of the Red Devils football and baseball teams.
In his junior baseball season, he won the most improved award for the Devils.
For Johnson, baseball was his main sport.
So, when the Coronavirus pandemic ended their season before it truly started he was crushed.
“Very sad knowing I only had one game to play in and I couldn’t do it anymore, my favorite sport. I enjoyed the last game while I was there,” said Johnson.
Though his football career didn’t end the way they hoped, he told me he’s glad he got to play a full season... one last time.
“At first it was just unbelievable knowing that was my last chance playing high school football. Even though, the season didn’t turn out right it felt good being out there with my teammates and finally becoming a leader,” said Johnson.
This fall he'll attend Columbus State University to continue his baseball career.
Johnson told me after his senior baseball season was taken away, he’s more motivated than ever to dominate on the diamond.
