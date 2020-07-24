Dougherty Co. COVID-19 testing site moving to new location Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting July 27, the Dougherty County COVID-19 specimen collection site will be at a new location.
The current site at the Dougherty County Health Department on South Slappey will be at the Georgia Forestry Commission at 2910 Newton Road.
“Due to high temperatures and the constraints of protective gear worn by public health staff during specimen collections, a new location providing better shelter from the elements was sought by the Southwest Public Health District 8-2,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Public Health District director.
The new site, while still indoors, will better accommodate multiple lanes of traffic and better ventilation for staff during collection hours.
Those with appointments for July 27 are asked to go to the Newton Road location.
Appointments can be made online by clicking here. The appointment hotline is available Monday-Saturday, at (229) 352-6567.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.