DCSS police department to get equipment donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County School System (DCSS) police cars are getting an upgrade, all thanks to a generous donation from the Dougherty County Police Department.
DCSS recently learned that the county had a surplus of protective car shields and emergency light bars, so they asked that the items be transferred from the county’s police department to the school system’s police department.
DCSS Police Chief Troy Conley said the protective shields will be an important tool during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the event that we do have to transport students in the near future, when and if we do return to school, this will provide an extra layer of protection due to the COVID-19 concerns. The students will have masks and the officers will have masks on while in the vehicles, but the shield in three of the patrol units will serve as an extra level of protection” said Conley.
Dougherty County Police Capt. Jason Hager said donating the surplus equipment was the least they could do for the school officers that have helped them so much.
“We have a really good working relationship with the school police and they’ve come out and helped us through natural disasters, like the tornado and Hurricane Michael. So, they’ve always been there to help us whenever they can in any way possible,” Hager said.
The shields and light bar will be placed into the school vehicles in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.