Coming soon: Albany’s Burlington planning fall opening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers will soon have a new place to look for a bargain in the Good Life City.
Burlington, 832 N Westover Blvd., is planning a fall opening.
Officials with the company said a specific date has been decided but a grand opening date will be announced once solidified.
Once open, the retailer will be implementing the following safety measures:
- A new, spacious store layout.
- Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart.
- One way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles.
- Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor.
- Proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas, providing sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping cart wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place.
“The safety and well-being of customers and associates remains our top priority,” the company said in a release.
