Coast Guard delays removal of Golden Ray off Ga. coast

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday that it has delayed the removal of the Golden Ray cargo ship off the Georgia Coast.
Crews will now begin a two-month process to cut the ship into pieces and remove it from the Saint Simons Sound near Brunswick on Oct. 1.
The Unified Command’s decision to delay the operation comes a few weeks after 10 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. All have since recovered, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
There are now plans to house crew members in quarantine in the days leading up to the removal operation.
This September will mark one year since the Golden Ray overturned and the Coast Guard rescued the crew members.
