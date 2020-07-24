Baker Co. Schools delay start of school year

Baker County Schools (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | July 24, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 3:38 PM

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Board of Education said for the safety of students and faculty, face-to-face instruction will be delayed.

The school year will start on Aug. 24.

The school system said several precautions will be implemented to allow the following advantages:

  • Increase the level of safety and readiness of students, faculty and staff.
  • Provide ample time to prepare for student’s arrival, both face-to-face and virtual.
  • Provide increased time to prepare all staff to complete Google Level 1 certification to effectively implement virtual instruction via Google classroom.
  • Allow time for ordered materials, such as vital personal protection equipment, to arrive.
  • Ensure that buses are equipped with automated thermometers, sanitizing stations, masks and shields.
  • Allow more time for GHSA to provide guidance for fall sports.
