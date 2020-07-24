Bainbridge HS grad makes Georgia Tech cheer team

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A recent Bainbridge High School graduate has become one of the newest members of the Georgia Tech Cheerleading team.
All because of an Instagram message from a Tech representative, asking if she’d be interested in trying out.
“I was kind of confused mainly because I wasn’t expecting it. And then I was like, I still wasn’t considering doing cheer. I just kind of said no thank you,” said Lewis.
After learning more about the program and some convincing from the Georgia Tech rep. Hanna Lewis, a recent Bainbridge High School graduate, decided to she'd try out.
“It genuinely did entice me. I was like okay I might as well try, it wouldn’t hurt,” said Lewis. “And I mean I’d rather do it and not make the team than just completely regret not doing it.”
Lewis has cheered for the Bearcats for six years.
So, she met all of Georgia Tech’s cheerleading requirements like showmanship and tumbling skills.
“I told my parents and they were obviously ecstatic for me, because they know how much cheer has meant to me the past six years,” said Lewis.
However, due to COVID-19, the tryouts were nothing like she expected.
The tryouts were held virtually.
“It also did make me more nervous. Because, you know, technology isn’t always reliable. I wasn’t sure if my computer would shut off or if my internet connection would just shut down. And if I would have too, you know, find another way of trying out,” said Lewis.
Lewis originally decided to attend Georgia Tech to pursue a degree in biology.
Now, she’ll step onto campus in the fall as a student-athlete pursuing both passions.
“It almost makes me more excited to go to college now, because it gives me something else to look forward too. I mean, yes, I was initially excited to go because, you know, college and new experiences. But just being able to cheer again and wear the uniform again makes everything more exciting and makes everything more worthwhile,” said Lewis.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.