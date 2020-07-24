4 arrested after Valdosta parking lot fight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested after a fight in Valdosta that also injured an officer early Friday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
It happened around 2:55 a.m. in the parking of Andy’s Wings on the 100 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
Officers said they responded to the area because of complaints of loud music and large crowds of people in the parking lot.
At the scene, officers said they saw Shaquille Oliver and George Smith physically fighting. As officers attempted to break-up the fight, they fell to the ground along with Oliver and Smith.
While on the ground, officers said Fredreka Jackson began kicking the people on the ground.
As officers were arresting the individuals involved in the fight, they said Destiny Brown walked up and physically pushed an officer in the chest.
Jackson, Oliver, and Brown were arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Oliver, Smith, and Jackson are being charged with affray, while Brown is being charged with obstruction of an officer.
The department said one officer got a knee injury when she fell on the ground with Smith and Oliver.
No one else was injured during the incident.
“While our officers were trying to control this situation, they met a lot of resistance from the crowd. Our officers were cursed at and threatened, just for doing their jobs,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.
