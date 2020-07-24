Albany leaders address recent large gathering event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Mayor Bo Dorough and Sheriff Kevin Sproul both said the promoters and party-goers should read the 42-page executive order Gov. Kemp issued.
“Any promoter that has an event like this scheduled, cancel it immediately,” said Mayor Dorough.
A recent concert at U.S. 19 Dragway over the weekend caused many to express concern.
My concern is primarily the young people who throughout this entire pandemic have failed to exercise precautions to protect themselves and others.”
Sheriff Kevin Sproul also addressed his deputies that attended the event to act as traffic control and security.
He said his staff spoke with the manager of the event, Bobby Childs, to ask if he had clearance for the event, and Childs said he did.
“As the crowd grew during the night, it had become a concern to them and that is when she went and told him that they were going to shut the concert down, I believe around 11 or 11:30 is when they were going to shut it down,” said Sproul.
Sheriff Sproul said his deputies often work part-time jobs at community events and have to submit the work-permits in January.
He said now due to concern of large gatherings, they’re now reassessing their work permits for deputies for events they submitted at the beginning of the year.
“If somebody comes to us now and says ‘hey, I am having a birthday party at Chehaw park', let’s just use that at an example, there are a lot more questions that are going to be asked now than what would have been asked normally,” said Sproul.
