Wiregrass Tech ready to open to public Monday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College said it is ready to reopen to the public on Monday, according to a release from the college.
Wiregrass will continue to operate on a four-day work week, which is Monday through Thursday. The college opens at 7:30 a.m.
The college is also preparing for fall semester with face-to-face instruction, the release states. Some coursework will still be taught through hybrid or online methods, the release states.
“We have been preparing for months for a safe return for our students,” Dr. Tina Anderson, Wiregrass president, said. “We are ready to change at a moment’s notice if we need to switch back to all online classes.”
The release also states the college is ready to provide technology to students taking online classes or technology can be bought in the college’s bookstore with financial aid funds.
“The college’s IT department has provided mobile hot spots in parking lots and WIFI is available inside buildings on each campus to accommodate students with connectivity issues at home,” the release states.
