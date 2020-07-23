USG acquires PPE for institutions through GEMA partnership

ATLANTA (WALB) - The University System of Georgia (USG) has begun distributing additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfecting supplies to its institutions by partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) to obtain more supplies ahead of next month’s return to on-campus instruction.
To ensure all of Georgia’s public universities and colleges are well stocked for the coming academic year, the university system said institutions have purchased and USG has sent a total of 835,400 masks and 1,161 cases of disinfecting wipes to campuses across the state. USG also has an additional stockpiled reserve of 59,500 masks and 461 cases of wipes.
The masks and wipes are in addition to steps the institutions have been taking on their own, including face shields for certain environments, stocking up on hand sanitizer, adding signage and plastic dividers to office spaces, and customer service areas, among many other preparations, according to a release.
“The University System of Georgia has made the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff our top priority as we prepare for a return to on-campus instruction for fall semester,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “We are grateful to Gov. Kemp and GEMA for their continued leadership and help, and appreciate all our institutions and employees have done over the past several months to adapt and plan for the fullest possible educational experience for our students in a safe environment.”
USG said the GEMA partnership is contributing to the effort to keep everyone safe as campuses return to on-campus instruction this fall.
Each of USG’s 26 institutions have developed detailed plans for the fall 2020 semester, using guidelines provided by USG, including plans for COVID-19 testing and contract tracing.
On testing, campuses will decide whether to offer their own on-campus program, partner with off-campus entities or work through the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
DPH will partner with USG on contact tracing efforts, and each campus has named a liaison to their local public health office to ensure coordination.
USG said they also consulted with the Georgia National Guard, and USG institutions have participated in National Guard training on cleaning and disinfecting facilities to help with enhanced cleaning schedules at our facilities across the state.
