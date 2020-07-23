Thomasville assisted living community begins tours ahead of opening

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An assisted living community in Thomasville is just two months shy of completion.
WV-Development President Matt Price said The Residence at Oak Grove is nearing the end of its construction phase and now, they’re working toward the grand opening.
“It’s a race to the finish like any construction project, but we are, right now, on time given everything that’s going on in the world,” said Price.
Mid-to-late September is when Price said they’re hoping to have their grand opening.
He said with the pandemic still going on, they’re making sure everyone in the building will be as safe as possible.
“UVC Bulb Machines that you roll into a room and within five or 10 minutes, it sanitizes all the surfaces. Additionally, we are purchasing electrostatic sanitizing machines like the airlines use. We plan on using those daily if not more often to keep the building safe and clean for our residents and employees,” said Price.
He said they’re including PPE, temperature checks and even using anti-microbial flatware to combat any infectious diseases.
Growing up close to Thomasville and knowing the area well, Price said after doing his research, he saw a need for a community like this in the area.
“The economics, as well as a little soft spot for South Georgia. There was a huge need here. The other communities were full, and so it just presented itself as a really great opportunity to come and service the community that I grew up in,” said Price.
He said people have been excited as they come in for tours and see all they have to offer.
“Everybody’s loved it. The finishes, the new field, the outdoor spaces, all the common area, it’s super encouraging for us,” said Price.
